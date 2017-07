Italy takes no lessons, demands solidarity - Gentiloni

Turin, July 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that Italy would not take lessons from its EU partners after the Visegard group leaders sent him a letter calling on Rome to "close the ports". "We have the right to demand solidarity from our neighbours, countries with whom we share the European project," Gentiloni said in Turin. "We don't accept lessons, nor threatening words. We limit ourselves to serenely saying that we do our duty and we demand that Europe does it without giving dubious lessons".