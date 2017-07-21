Siracusa petrochemical facilities seized (2)

Rome
21/07/2017
Rome, July 21 - A judge in Siracusa on Friday ordered the preventative seizure of a number of facilities that are part of a petrochemical centre in the area of the Sicilian city in an unprecedented move. They are the Esso plant there and the ISAB Nord and ISAB Sud plants. The move is related to a probe stemming from numerous complains for local people, environmental associations and other bodies and institutions about poor air quality. Esso said in a statement that the order was "being studied by our technicians" and "currently leaves the refinery in its normal operative structure". The company added that it was ready to cooperate with the authorities and was convinced it could show it had respected the law.
