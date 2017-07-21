Mum presents degree thesis for dead son

Turin, July 21 - A mother on Friday gave the oral presentation of the degree thesis of her son, a mountaineer who died in an accident on Monte Cervino earlier this month. The student had handed in the thesis for his biology degree shortly before the accident. "It was the most natural, just and normal thing to do," said the mother, Cristina Giordana. "I'm surprised by all the attention". The thesis was about the effects of beetroot juice in sporting performance at high altitude.