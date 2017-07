Siracusa petrochemical facilities seized

Rome, July 21 - A judge in Siracusa on Friday ordered the preventative seizure of a number of facilities that are part of a petrochemical centre in the area of the Sicilian city in an unprecedented move. They are the Esso plant there and the ISAB Nord and ISAB Sud plants. The move is related to a probe stemming from numerous complains for local people, environmental associations and other bodies and institutions about poor air quality.