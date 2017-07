Soccer: Juve strike Bernardeschi deal with Fiorentina

Rome, July 21 - Juventus have reached an agreement with Fiorentina to buy 23-year-old winger Federico Bernardeschi from Fiorentina, sources said Friday. The Italian champions will pay 40 million euros for the player, who scored 11 Serie A goals last season and have nine Italy caps, plus two million euros linked to performance and 10% of a future transfer. Bernardeschi will sign a five-year deal with a net salary of around four million euros, the sources said.