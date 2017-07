Woman lawyer survives after being stabbed 5-6 times

Milan, July 21 - Paola Marioni, a 57-year-old lawyer who was stabbed five or six times in the shoulder, chest and stomach in her office in Milan on Thursday, has come out of intensive care in hospital and been transferred to an ordinary ward, sources said Friday. Doctors did not give details about the prognosis but the woman is thought to be out of danger. Police have staged a massive manhunt for the assailant. The woman is said to have given investigators the name of the attacker.