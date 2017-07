Italy win open water silver, bronze at aquatics worlds (2)

Rome, July 21 - Italy's Matteo Furlan won the silver medal in the 25km open water race at the world aquatics championship in Budapest on Friday, while fellow Italian Arianna Bridi took bronze in the women's event. Furlan came second to France's Axel Reymond, who took gold with a time of 5:02:46.40, while Russia's Evgenii Drattcev came third. Italy's Simone Ruffini just missed out on the podium, coming fourth. Bridi came third in the women's 25km race behind Brazilian gold medallist Ana Marcela Cunha and Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands.