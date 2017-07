Mafia infiltration in Rome exists -Zingaretti

(see related) Rome, July 21 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said Friday the fact that the charge of mafia association was scrubbed in the rulings for the Capital Mafia case does not mean organized crime is not a problem for the capital. "We must avoid the risk of creating great confusion," Zingaretti said. "There is a ruling in a trial regarding a probe into an association and we know the outcome. But this cannot be used now to say that there are no problems or mafia infiltration in Rome. The infiltrations exits, they have been reported and are known about".