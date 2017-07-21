PD councillor suggests killed G8 protestor had it coming

Rome, July 21 - A city of Ancona councillor for Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) is at the centre of a storm after suggesting Carlo Giuliani, a protestor shot dead by a young Carabinieri policeman doing military service during the 2001 Genoa G8, had it coming. Giuliani was shot as he was attacking a police vehicle with a fire extinguisher. "Today in 2017 I am a father and if my son were in there I'd shout at him to shoot and aim well," PD councillor Diego Urbisaglia said on his Facebook page. "Yes, I am bad and heartless, but that was a question of the life of one or the other. Extinguisher against gun. "I won't miss you Carlo Giuliani". Urbisaglia made an apology of sorts after the comments caused controversy. "I have said sorry for the bitter tone used, but the concept remains," he said. "I correct the words but not the concept".