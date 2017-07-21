Renzi bemoans return of 'First Republic'

Rome
21/07/2017
Rome, July 21 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi complained that a way of doing politics similar to the First Republic, the term used for Italy's post-war political establishment that collapsed amid scandals in the early 1990s, had returned after he quit as premier in December. Renzi resigned after almost three years at the helm of government when his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. He was re-elected as leader of the centre-left PD earlier this year and set to run to get his old job back in elections early next year. "There is (still) the need to change Italian politics, despite the referendum defeat, which obviously hurts a lot," Renzi told Lady Radio. "You saw what happened from the following day. I resigned and I went home. "But in the end, the political debate is still there. The parties and the First Republic have returned. The model of the past has returned". He added that he intended to "continue to lower taxes, because we made a start but you can't really see it".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
I "ricordi" del pentito Agresta sui delitti a Bovalino e dintorni
di Rocco Muscari
Salva il fratello medico donandogli un rene
di Arcangelo Badolati
di Gioacchino Saccà
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online