Rome

Renzi bemoans return of 'First Republic'

PD chief stresses he quit as premier after referendum

Renzi bemoans return of 'First Republic'

Rome, July 21 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi complained that a way of doing politics similar to the First Republic, the term used for Italy's post-war political establishment that collapsed amid scandals in the early 1990s, had returned after he quit as premier in December. Renzi resigned after almost three years at the helm of government when his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. He was re-elected as leader of the centre-left PD earlier this year and set to run to get his old job back in elections early next year. "There is (still) the need to change Italian politics, despite the referendum defeat, which obviously hurts a lot," Renzi told Lady Radio. "You saw what happened from the following day. I resigned and I went home. "But in the end, the political debate is still there. The parties and the First Republic have returned. The model of the past has returned". He added that he intended to "continue to lower taxes, because we made a start but you can't really see it".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I "ricordi" del pentito Agresta sui delitti a Bovalino e dintorni

I "ricordi" del pentito Agresta sui delitti a Bovalino e dintorni

di Rocco Muscari

Arrestato Umberto Bellocco

Arrestato Umberto Bellocco

Tenta d'incendiare terreno, arrestato dai carabinieri

Tenta d'incendiare terreno, arrestato dai carabinieri

Salva il fratello medico donandogli un rene

Salva il fratello medico donandogli un rene

di Arcangelo Badolati

Cimitero di auto rubate

Cimitero di auto rubate

di Gioacchino Saccà

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33