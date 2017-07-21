No reports of Italians hurt in quake - Izmir consul

Istanbul, July 21 - Luigi Iannuzzi, the Italian consul in Izmir, told ANSA Friday that he had received no reports of Italians being hurt in the deadly 6.7 magnitude earthquake that struck between the Greek island of Kos and the Turkish coast near Bodrum "at the moment". The quake killed two people and injured at least 200 on Kos. "The earthquake was felt in Izmir, as on the rest of the coast, as we are only a few hundred kilometres from Bodrum," Iannuzzi said. The foreign ministry in Rome said its crisis unit and the embassy in Athens were working to rule out any Italians being among the victims of the quake. A group of seven young people from the central province of Rieti who were on a trip to Kos after recently completing their high-school leaving exams reported to the authorities and their families that were are well but unable to return home because the airport is closed.