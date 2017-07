Ex Amantea mayor, councillor arrested over vote buying

Amantea, July 21 - Franco La Rupa, the 61-year-old former mayor of the southern town of Amantea in Calabria and a former regional councillor, and town councillor Marcello Socievole, 53, were arrested by Cosenza Carabinieri police on Friday. They are accused of alleged vote buying and involvement in attempted extortion regarding local elections held in June. The pair alleged pressured a family to obtain votes.