GOT speaks to today's anxiety Harington tells Giffoni

Giffoni Valle Piana (Salerno), July 20 - One of the most highly anticipated stars at the Giffoni Film Festival running on July 14-22 in the southern town of Giffoni Valle Piana was Kit Harington, best known as Jon Snow in blockbuster television series Game of Thrones (GOT). Speaking at the festival, Harington said he would like to have the strict morality of Jon Snow, and give him a touch of his own sense of humor. The actor said he has such a strong bond with his character in the cult series created by George R.R. Martin that he is feeling like he is "living two lives". The series, which is airing its seventh (and next to last) season, has captured a record audience in the US and Italy on Sky Atlantic. A "protector of the weak", Jon Snow, who is the son of Lady Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, the prince of Dragonstone, "did not want to climb hierarchies, which is one of the things I most like about him", the actor said, adding he does not think he will become king of the seven kingdoms. He added that his choice for that role would be Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), "a true leader". The actor said the show gave him "everything", a stardom that could end. "However, I am not worried, I only want to continue to do a good job". According to Harington, whose father is set to become the 14th baronet of Harington and whose grandmother can count King Charles II as an ancestor, history has always alternated "moments of calm and chaos". "Game of Thrones started in the midst of a world recession and we are finishing at a time when the world is experiencing deep anxiety". He added that the fantasy genre "is never just fantasy" and the series has represented reality thanks to the talent of its authors. Harington stars in a hotly anticipated film, 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan', which is set for release in 2018, the first English-language film by French-Canadian director Xavier Dolan. Harington called filming the feature "my most challenging experience". The film's cast includes Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Susan Sarandon and Kathy Bates. Harington will also return to the small screen in the three-part drama series Gunpowder, of which he is also producer, in the role of Robert Catesby, an ancestor of the actor. Catesby masterminded the so-called gunpowder plot in 1605 with which Catholics plotted to blow up the House of Lords and kill King James I. Harington said he is a fan of Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone with whom he has just shot a commercial in Naples, a "beautiful and fun experience".