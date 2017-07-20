Tour: Aru crumbles on Izoard, falls to 5th

Rome, July 20 - Italy's Fabio Aru crumbled on the Tour de France's last big climb, an uphill finish on the Izoard, to lose his chances of beating Briton Chris Froome to this year's title. The Sardinian fell to fifth in the general classification, one minute 55 seconds behind leader Froome who is odds on to win his fourth Tour in Paris on Sunday. Froome has 23 seconds over France's Romain Bardet, 29 over Colombia's Rigoberto Uran, and 36 over Spain's Mikel Landa. Today's stage was won by France's Warren Barguil, ahead of Colombia's Jhon Atapuma, Bardet and Froome, all 20 seconds back. Uran came in 22 seconds behind the winner and Aru was 13th, one minute 22 seconds behind the winner, losing over a minute on Froome. Froome is the favourite on the penultimate stage, a time trial around Marseille ahead of the ceremonial run-in to the Champs Elysees on Sunday.