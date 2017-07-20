'Captain Ultimo' back with Carabinieri after spy job (2)

Rome, July 20 - 'Captain Ultimo', a police officer who became a cult hero but was accused of not doing enough to catch Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina, returned to duty as a Carabinieri officer Thursday after some time with the secret service. Sergio De Caprio, 56, who arrested Riina in January 1993 and was cleared of not ordering a search of his lair, said he had always "acted correctly". De Caprio, whose code name was Captain Ultimo, became a national hero after Riina's arrest and found himself the subject of books and even a smash-hit television series. De Caprio's return to the Carabinieri police was linked to an ongoing probe into graft at the civil service procurement agency CONSIP, sources said.