FM says Italy's 2018 OSCE chairmanship to focus on Med

Berlin, July 20 - During its chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Italy intends to focus more on the southern nations and the Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday. He was speaking in Vienna at the OSCE headquarters and presenting the priorities of the Italian chairmanship to the organization. It is from the Mediterranean, he stressed, that "some of the most serious threats to Europe and the world come: terrorism and the migration crisis". "I am also convinced that the security dimension is complementary to OSCE's Euro-Asian dimension," he added. The crisis of the Mediterranean should be faced "not only from the security point of view", the foreign minister said. "It should also be looked at from the point of view of fighting intolerance and discrimination and fostering inter-cultural and inter-religious dialogue, the basis of security"." "Cooperation becomes," he added, "an essential tool to pursue security as an essential part of freedom."