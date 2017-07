Carminati gets 20 yrs for Capital Mafia, Buzzi 19

Rome, July 20 - Massimo Carminati, a former gangster and ex-member of the NAR right-wing terrorist group, was found guilty by a Rome court on Thursday over allegations he was part of an organisation that muscled in on city contracts worth millions. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Another ringleader of the so-called Capital Mafia, leftwing cooperatives chief Salvatore Buzzi, got 19 years.