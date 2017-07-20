Milan

Migrant who tried to stab policeman to be deported (3)

31-year-old Guinean's release had caused row

Migrant who tried to stab policeman to be deported (3)

Milan, July 20 - A migrant from Guinea who tried to stab a policeman near Milan's central rail station Monday will be deported later Thursday, official sources said. Saidou Mamoud Diallo, 31, will be expelled by the Milan police immigration office. Diallo's temporary release caused a row Wednesday. Diallo's intended victim, who was protected by his bullet-proof vest, sustained a slight wound. Diallo, who had a record for violence, threats and resisting arrest, had previously been reported for trying to get on a tourist coach armed with a knife. He had been served an order of expulsion from Italy, issued in Sondrio on July 4. The incident spurred anti-immigrant Northern League MP Paolo Grimoldi to call for "mass expulsions" of migrants. "Is (Interior Minister Marco) Minniti going to wake up or is he going to wait for a dead body?" he asked. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said "controls are the only answer to these problems".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone

Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone

di Fabio Melia

Coltivavano canapa indiana, due arresti

Coltivavano canapa indiana, due arresti

Omicidio Carbone verso la svolta

Omicidio Carbone verso la svolta

di Rocco Muscari

Sul traghetto con 40 kg di hashisc in auto, arrestato

Sul traghetto con 40 kg di hashisc in auto, arrestato

Ritrovamento armi, munizioni e marijuana. VIDEO

Ritrovamento armi, munizioni e marijuana. VIDEO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33