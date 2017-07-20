Migrant who tried to stab policeman to be deported (3)

Milan, July 20 - A migrant from Guinea who tried to stab a policeman near Milan's central rail station Monday will be deported later Thursday, official sources said. Saidou Mamoud Diallo, 31, will be expelled by the Milan police immigration office. Diallo's temporary release caused a row Wednesday. Diallo's intended victim, who was protected by his bullet-proof vest, sustained a slight wound. Diallo, who had a record for violence, threats and resisting arrest, had previously been reported for trying to get on a tourist coach armed with a knife. He had been served an order of expulsion from Italy, issued in Sondrio on July 4. The incident spurred anti-immigrant Northern League MP Paolo Grimoldi to call for "mass expulsions" of migrants. "Is (Interior Minister Marco) Minniti going to wake up or is he going to wait for a dead body?" he asked. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said "controls are the only answer to these problems".