Rome

Carminati gets 20 yrs for 'Capital Mafia', Buzzi 19 (2)

Former right-wing terrorist, gangster found guilty

Rome, July 20 - Massimo Carminati, a former gangster and ex-member of the NAR right-wing terrorist group, was found guilty by a Rome court on Thursday over allegations he was part of an organisation that muscled in on city contracts worth millions. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Another ringleader of the so-called Capital Mafia, leftwing cooperatives chief Salvatore Buzzi, got 19 years. The accusation of mafia association was scrubbed for 19 defendants in the so-called Capital Mafia case, including ringleaders Carminati and Buzzi, by Thursday's ruling. Former Rome migrants panel chief Luca Odevaine got six and a half years while former Rome council assembly chair Mirko Coratti of the centre-left Democratic Party got six years. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was in court for the reading out of the sentences. The city is a civil plaintiff.

