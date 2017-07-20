Rome

Senate OKs vaccines decree, legislation moves to House (2)

Clears Upper House with 171 votes in favour

Rome, July 20 - The government's decree making vaccines obligatory for school admission was approved by the Senate on Thursday, with 171 votes in favour, 63 against and 19 abstentions. The legislation, which needs to win final approval by August 6 to avoid being timed out, now moves to the Lower House. It was amended in the Senate, reducing the number of vaccines obligatory for admission to nursery and elementary schools for children up to six from 12 to 10, while four other are strongly recommended. The legislation was also changed to reduce the fines for parents who fail to respect the law and remove the threat of these parents losing custody of their children. The government passed the decree after Italy suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid growing vaccine skepticism. Some have blamed past statements by members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) for contributing to the skepticism, which has seen vaccine coverage rates drop. The anti-establishment group has denied being against vaccines. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia, a member of the Northern League, has said his region intends to challenge the decree at the Constitutional Court.

