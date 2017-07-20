Temporary bonuses don't increase babies - INPS chief (3)

Rome, July 20 - Tito Boeri, the head of pensions and social security agency INPS, said Thursday that bonuses like one giving a monthly per-child payment to low-income families are not the solution to Italy's low birth rate. "Temporary bonuses will not change Italian people's propensity to reproduce," Boeri told a hearing of the parliamentary inquiry into the migrant-reception system. He also stressed the importance of migrants for the sustainability of the pension system. "The contribution of legally documented immigrants would remain crucial to the pension system even if effective policies to increase the fertility rate of Italian women were introduced," he said. Boeri said migrants pay approximately one GDP point in social security contributions annually. "Legally documented migrants pay eight billion euros in social security contributions each year, and they receive three in terms of pensions and other social services, for a net surplus of around five billion euros for the INPS coffers," he told the committee.