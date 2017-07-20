Rome

Migrants pay one GDP point in contributions- Boeri

Pay in eight billion, receive three in social services

Rome, July 20 - Tito Boeri, the head of pensions and social security agency INPS, said migrants pay approximately one GDP point in social security contributions annually. "Legally documented migrants pay eight billion euros in social security contributions each year, and they receive three in terms of pensions and other social services, for a net surplus of around five billion euros for the INPS coffers," he told a parliamentary committee of inquiry on the migrant-reception system.

