Temporary bonuses don't increase babies - INPS chief

Rome, July 20 - Tito Boeri, the head of pensions and social security agency INPS, said Thursday that bonuses like one giving a monthly per-child payment to low-income families are not the solution to Italy's low birth rate. "Temporary bonuses will not change Italian people's propensity to reproduce," Boeri told a hearing of the parliamentary inquiry into the migrant-reception system. He also stressed the importance of migrants for the sustainability of the pension system.