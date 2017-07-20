Finance police request Credit Suisse policy names

Rome
20/07/2017
Rome, July 20 - Italy's finance police have presented a request to the Swiss authorities for the names of the Italian beneficiaries of the Credit Suisse insurance policies at the centre of a tax-evastion probe. That investigation led to an agreement in October for the company to pay 109 million euros to the Italian tax authorities. According to investigators, the policies were a ruse to enable Italian clients to take money over the border and hide it from the taxman.
