Rome

Finance police request Credit Suisse policy names

Petition to Swiss authorities in relation to tax-evasion probe

Finance police request Credit Suisse policy names

Rome, July 20 - Italy's finance police have presented a request to the Swiss authorities for the names of the Italian beneficiaries of the Credit Suisse insurance policies at the centre of a tax-evastion probe. That investigation led to an agreement in October for the company to pay 109 million euros to the Italian tax authorities. According to investigators, the policies were a ruse to enable Italian clients to take money over the border and hide it from the taxman.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone

Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone

di Fabio Melia

Coltivavano canapa indiana, due arresti

Coltivavano canapa indiana, due arresti

Omicidio Carbone verso la svolta

Omicidio Carbone verso la svolta

di Rocco Muscari

Sul traghetto con 40 kg di hashisc in auto, arrestato

Sul traghetto con 40 kg di hashisc in auto, arrestato

Ritrovamento armi, munizioni e marijuana. VIDEO

Ritrovamento armi, munizioni e marijuana. VIDEO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33