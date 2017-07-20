Lazio governor disgusted by entrepreneur's quake laughter

Rome, July 20 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti expressed disgust on Thursday after an entrepreneur allegedly laughed about last year's deadly earthquake in central Italy and the business it was set to bring his firm. The allegedly laughter by Vito Giuseppe Giustino, head of the board of the Internazionale cooperative, featured in the transcript of a wiretap in a probe into allegedly bribes for public contracts following the 2009 L'Aquila earthquake, in which 308 people died. Last August's earthquake claimed 299 lives, with most victims in the Lazio town of Amatrice. "When I read about this, my reaction was 'they disgust me'," Zingaretti told RAI television. "Italy is split between good people who give their lives and work hard... and scoundrels, thieves, fraudsters and people who live and profit from death and disasters". A similar case of an entrepreneur recorded laughing because a disaster would bring in contracts occurred with the L'Aquila quake.