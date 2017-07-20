Costa quit because couldn't 'have foot in two shoes'

Rome

Ex minister wants to 'build bridge with centre right'

Rome, July 20 - Enrico Costa has said that he quit as regional affairs minister on Wednesday because he could not have his foot "in two shoes". The ex-minister, who looks set to leave the centrist Popular Area (AP) party, had threatened to quit if a 'ius soli' (law of the soil) bill granting citizenship to immigrant children went ahead. It was postponed till the autumn but Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday it was still a priority. Interviewed by three dailies, Costa said that he wanted to "build a bridge with the centre right" of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, which he was previously a member of.

