Costa quit because couldn't 'have foot in two shoes'

Rome
20/07/2017
Rome, July 20 - Enrico Costa has said that he quit as regional affairs minister on Wednesday because he could not have his foot "in two shoes". The ex-minister, who looks set to leave the centrist Popular Area (AP) party, had threatened to quit if a 'ius soli' (law of the soil) bill granting citizenship to immigrant children went ahead. It was postponed till the autumn but Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday it was still a priority. Interviewed by three dailies, Costa said that he wanted to "build a bridge with the centre right" of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, which he was previously a member of.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone
di Fabio Melia
Omicidio Carbone verso la svolta
di Rocco Muscari
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online