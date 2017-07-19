Tour: Aru off podium after Galibier stage (3)

Rome, July 19 - Italy's Fabio Aru dropped to fourth in the Tour de France after falling behind the leaders on the fearsome 2,642-metre Galibier ascent on the 17th stage Wednesday, with Briton Chris Froome keeping the leader's yellow jersey. Aru is now 53 seconds behind Froome, who is 27 seconds ahead of France's Romain Bardet and Colombia's Rigoberto Uran, who are equal second. The stage was won by Slovenian Primoz Roglic, in a breakaway. Aru will however have a chance to retake the yellow jersey he wore for two days on Thursday's 18th stage offering the last summit finish against the dramatic backdrop of the Col d'Izoard at 2,360 metres - although Saturday's penultimate stage, a time trial around Marseille, favours Froome. The Tour ends with a ceremonial run-in to Paris Sunday. "I lost today and I can't be happy," said the Sardinian climbing ace. "But the Tour ends on Sunday: there may be days when you lose a little. When they attacked me on the Galibier I found myself without the necessary energy to be able to respond. "Yesterday was a hard day and tomorrow will be too: it's not nice when you lose, but that's cycling".