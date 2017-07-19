Rome

Costa quitting changes nothing says Renzi (3)

Vote still in 2018

Rome, July 19 - The resignation of regional affairs minister Enrico Costa "changes nothing" and Italy will still go to the polls in early 2018 despite friction between the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and Costa's Popular Area (AP), PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Wednesday. Renzi said Costa, a leading member of Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano's AP, in resigning had done "better" than those who want to "have their cake and eat it", keeping a foot in both camps. Renzi added that he did not understand those on the left who "always" saw him as the "enemy" and not rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini or the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's Beppe Grillo. Renzi was speaking while presenting his new book Avanti (Forward).

