Stability needed to see growth effects - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, July 19 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday said there were "encouraging signs" on growth and "political and economic stability is needed" to "enable those numbers to be transformed into concrete results". "We need time and stability," he stressed. Vowing to create jobs through growth, Gentiloni said "the government will make every effort in the next few months to make sure the first effects of the economic indicators are felt in the real world of Italians, above all by creating jobs".