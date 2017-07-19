Work for peace Amy Adams tells Giffoni film fest

Rome, July 19 - Five-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams told youths at the Giffoni Film Festival that one of the things that attracted her to the film 'Arrival' was "the message of the film, of unity among populations, of moving beyond war and finding a way to work together to find a shared path for survival." She added, however, that "this is not the path that the world has taken at the moment. I hope that your generation, and what I see here gives me confidence, will be able to act in a different manner and take the right path. Don't disappoint me." The actress - who came to Italy with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, and her seven-year-old daughter - was born in the Italian city of Vicenza in 1974 to a father in the military. "I love Italy so much that my daughter's name, Aviana, comes from that of an Italian city (Aviano, Ed.)," she said. "There is a unique openness in this country's people. You feel welcomed by everyone. I can never wait to get back here." Aviano, near Vicenza, hosts a US air force base. The fourth of seven children, Adams got into dance and then acting as an adolescent. "You could say that I am an actress thanks to a chemistry exam that I did not pass in high school," she said, smiling. "I understood then that I would never become a doctor, as I had initially thought, and I began to focus on performing arts." What she looks at when choosing a role is "the reaction I feel when I read the screenplay. If I can feel the character's voice in my head, if I understand that I am able to express it, then I say yes. And now that I am an adult, I seek characters that can in some way be of help to others via the experiences they go through." One of the characters that she loved the most was hers in 'Enchanted', since "when I read the script, I told the man who would later become my husband that I could not imagine anyone else playing the role". Another was hers in 'Junebug', for which she got her first Oscar nomination, and her one in 'Arrival'. Her worst experience was instead 'American Hustle', due to problems with director David O. Russell, though she said she would do it again nonetheless if given a choice to go back in time. Among the directors she would like to work with is Patty Jenkins, who directed 'Wonder Woman', while when asked what sort of advice she could give to those doing try-outs, she said that they should not take rejections personally. On sexism, "I do not think this is only in Hollywood. I think this is a problem that is much deeper and widespread. We must respect, as women, the fact that our choices and our barriers come from profound needs and we must not make the mistake of sacrificing them to make other happy." She said she would not change anything in her life, if she had the choice, since she now has "a splendid husband and a beautiful daughter, who always tries to make me laugh". Amy Adams will soon be in the film 'Justice League' followed by a biopic on Dick Cheney directed by Andy McKay, in which she will play the part of the former US vice president's wife. She will also have the leading role in the noir series directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and entitled 'Sharp Objects'.