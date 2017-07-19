Driving license to be taken away for phone use

Rome
19/07/2017
Rome, July 19 - Drivers will have their licenses taken away if they are found using cellphones at the wheel, according to a new amendment to a road safety bill going through parliament. "We are determined to stamp out this odious and dangerous practice," said the chair of the House transport committee and bill rapporteur Michele Meta. Three out of four car accidents are caused by "distractions" at the wheel and the majority by phoning or texting while driving, a road safety panel report said Tuesday. The report by the panel composed of sector bodies, police and parliamentary committee heads said Italy led Europe in car accidents caused by smartphone use, with 81% of crashes and smashes caused by "subjective" factors.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online