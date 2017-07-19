Rome

Driving license to be taken away for phone use

'Odious and dangerous practice' says rapporteur

Driving license to be taken away for phone use

Rome, July 19 - Drivers will have their licenses taken away if they are found using cellphones at the wheel, according to a new amendment to a road safety bill going through parliament. "We are determined to stamp out this odious and dangerous practice," said the chair of the House transport committee and bill rapporteur Michele Meta. Three out of four car accidents are caused by "distractions" at the wheel and the majority by phoning or texting while driving, a road safety panel report said Tuesday. The report by the panel composed of sector bodies, police and parliamentary committee heads said Italy led Europe in car accidents caused by smartphone use, with 81% of crashes and smashes caused by "subjective" factors.

