Tour: Aru off podium after Galibier stage (2)

Rome, July 19 - Italy's Fabio Aru dropped to fourth in the Tour de France after falling behind the leaders on the fearsome Galibier ascent on the 17th stage Wednesday, with Briton Chris Froome keeping the leader's yellow jersey. Aru is now 53 seconds behind Froome, who is 27 seconds ahead of France's Romain Bardet and Colombia's Rigoberto Uran, who are equal second. The stage was won by Slovenian Primoz Roglic, in a breakaway.