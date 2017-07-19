Migrant who tried to stab policeman released (3)

Milan
19/07/2017
Milan, July 19 - A migrant from Guinea who tried to stab a policeman near Milan's central rail station Monday was released from arrest Wednesday. Saidou Mamoud Diallo, 31, will now be dealt with by the Milan police immigration office, which may decide to deport him. Diallo's intended victim, who was protected by his bullet-proof vest, sustained a slight wound. Diallo, who had a record for violence, threats and resisting arrest, had previously been reported for trying to get on a tourist coach armed with a knife. He had been served an order of expulsion from Italy, issued in Sondrio on July 4. The incident spurred anti-immigrant Northern League MP Paolo Grimoldi to call for "mass expulsions" of migrants. "Is (Interior Minister Marco) Minniti going to wake up or is he going to wait for a dead body?" he asked. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said "controls are the only answer to these problems".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online