Schettino 'imprudent and negligent' says court (2)

Rome
19/07/2017
Rome, July 19 - Former Costa Concordia captain Francesco Schettino did not observe "the level of diligence, prudence and skill objectively due and to be expected" in the January 13, 2012 shipwreck that killed 32 people, the Cassation Court said Wednesday in its explanation of his 16-year sentence for multiple manslaughter. Schettino was "aware, once he had left the ship, that there were still people aboard", it said. The court said he had abandoned the command of the ship "without even taking with him a radio to communicate to the crew with", thus proving "his renunciation of performing his duties to coordinate operations".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online