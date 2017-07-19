Schettino 'imprudent and negligent' says court (2)

Rome, July 19 - Former Costa Concordia captain Francesco Schettino did not observe "the level of diligence, prudence and skill objectively due and to be expected" in the January 13, 2012 shipwreck that killed 32 people, the Cassation Court said Wednesday in its explanation of his 16-year sentence for multiple manslaughter. Schettino was "aware, once he had left the ship, that there were still people aboard", it said. The court said he had abandoned the command of the ship "without even taking with him a radio to communicate to the crew with", thus proving "his renunciation of performing his duties to coordinate operations".