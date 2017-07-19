2 out of 5 Italians taking pets on holiday

Rome
19/07/2017
Rome, July 19 - Two out of five Italians are taking their pets with them on holiday this summer, TripAdvisor said in a survey Wednesday. More than half, 54%, are going to the seaside while one in three, 34%, will opt for a mountain holiday. Only 6% of Italians will visit arts cities with their pets while 3% will take them to the lake. Some 60% of those interviewed said they would change destination if pet-friendly facilities were not available. Some 74% said hotels' provision of such services had risen compared to five years ago. But almost one in two Italians, 48%, said Italy compared unfavourably to other countries for pet-friendly structures. TripAdvisor said the following resorts had the best pet-friendly hotels: Gallipoli, Elba, Cattolica, Jesolo, San Vito Lo Capo, Polignano, Cesenatico, Alghero, Lecce and Riccione.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online