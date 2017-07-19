2 out of 5 Italians taking pets on holiday

Rome, July 19 - Two out of five Italians are taking their pets with them on holiday this summer, TripAdvisor said in a survey Wednesday. More than half, 54%, are going to the seaside while one in three, 34%, will opt for a mountain holiday. Only 6% of Italians will visit arts cities with their pets while 3% will take them to the lake. Some 60% of those interviewed said they would change destination if pet-friendly facilities were not available. Some 74% said hotels' provision of such services had risen compared to five years ago. But almost one in two Italians, 48%, said Italy compared unfavourably to other countries for pet-friendly structures. TripAdvisor said the following resorts had the best pet-friendly hotels: Gallipoli, Elba, Cattolica, Jesolo, San Vito Lo Capo, Polignano, Cesenatico, Alghero, Lecce and Riccione.