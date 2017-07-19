Fire interventions highest in 10 yrs-civil protection (2)

Rome, July 19 - Civil Protection Department Chief Fabrizio Curcio told a Senate committee on Wednesday that it had received 955 requests from local authorities for the deployment of its special fire-fighting fleet so far this year. "It's an absolute record for the last 10 years," Curcio said, adding that 325 of the requests were made in the week of July 10-17. Minister for the South Claudio De Vincenti said Wednesday that criminals will not be allowed to profit from the current wave of wildfires that has hit Italy, with many blazes suspected to be acts of arson. "What is happening is an obscenity that offends all Italian citizens and the south and to a large degree is deliberate," he said in Naples. "The government is preparing some urgent measures. The aim is to clip the wings of the speculators and extortionists. Criminal organizations will not sprout up" A second suspected arsonist was arrested in Rome Wednesday for Monday's fire at the Castel Fusano pine wood in southern Rome. On the day of the fire a 22-year-old man was arrested with paper handkerchiefs and a lighter on him.