Alitalia has potential but must be sold whole - Delrio (2)

Rome, July 19 - Alitalia has potential but must be sold whole, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said Wednesday. warning against "splitting up" the ailing former flag carrier, he said "we think Alitalia is an asset for the country from the industrial standpoint and still has potential for growth, as long as it is absolutely not broken up". Saying that a "real investor" must be found, Delrio said Alitalia "can't sell routes, assets and maintenance sectors, but must be kept whole. It has a critical mass that can enable it to reverse imbalances".