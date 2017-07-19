Borsellino daughter apologies for 'unjust convictions' (2)

(see related) Palermo, July 19 - Paolo Borsellino's daughter Fiammetta Borsellino apologised to the people wrongly convicted for the death of her father and said that 25 years had been wasted in the search for the truth over the murder of the anti-mafia prosecutor. "I apologise, publicly and on behalf of those who did not and should have, for one of the biggest judicial mistakes ever," Fiammetta Borsellino said at the end of a session of parliament's anti-mafia commission. "I apologise to the innocent people condemned to life sentences". Last week a Catania appeals court cleared nine people of the 1992 car bombing that killed Borsellino and five members of his police detail, after new evidence from Mafia informant Gaspare Spatuzza. "Twenty five years were thrown away, years of State witness (testimony) constructed with flattery or torture".