Rightwing extremist nabbed in Kenya (2)

Rome, July 19 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a former rightwing extremist sought since 2015 for two murders. Carlo Gentile, a 51-year-old Roman, has past links to other rightist militants including Massimo Carminati, an ex-gangster currently standing trial as one of the ringleaders in the Capital Mafia case. Gentile is accused of the murders of Federico Di Meo, killed in Velletri near Rome, and Sesto Corvini, slain in Rome, both in 2013. A Frosinone court sentenced him to life for Di Meo's murder on July 12.