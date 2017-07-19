10% patients spend over 1,000 euros a month on health (2)

Rome

Rome, July 19 - One Italian patient out of 10 spends over 1,000 euros a month for drugs, carers and physiotherapy out of his own pocket to make up for the lack of publicly provided home assistance, the Cittadinanzattiva consumer group said Wednesday. Because of red tape, many of the 1,800 patients interviewed buy material which would otherwise reach them too late, the report said. It said one in four patients waits more than 30 days for orthopedic mattresses or pillows, as well as for stretchers and sanitary towels; one out of three waits a month to get a wheelchair. More than one out of 10 waits over a month for essential drugs. Some 14% of patients have had problems getting nurses and physiotherapists.

