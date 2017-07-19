Costa quits as regional affairs minister (2)

Rome, July 19 - Regional Affairs Minister Enrico Costa resigned Wednesday. Costa, a member of junior government partner Popular Area (AP), had threatened to quit if a bill granting citizenship to immigrant children went ahead. It was postponed till the autumn but Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday it was still a priority. Gentiloni took the regional affairs portfolio on an interim basis and thanked Costa for his work. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, leader of the centrist AP, described Costa's resignation as "inevitable and tardy". "I thought he'd do it a few days ago," said Alfano. "We have been saying for some time that we want to construct an autonomous area, a party that is independent from the left and the right... We have ideas, strength and courage to do great things. "We understand those who can't make it, who make different decisions, but we will keep going down our road".