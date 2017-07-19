Patient refuses surgery because of female anesthesiologist

Savona
19/07/2017
Savona, July 19 - A 70-year-old patient at the San Paolo Hospital in the north-western city of Savona refused to have surgery when he learned that the anesthesiologist was a woman, local media reported on Wednesday. The patient was supposed to have inguinal hernia repair surgery a few days ago and the operating room and surgical team were ready when the man asked to know who the anesthesiologist was. Turin daily La Stampa and Genoa newspaper Il Secolo XIX reported that when the patient learned the doctor was a woman he refused to have the procedure and said he would leave with his wife. "I have been told that women who work as anesthesiologists at the San Paolo aren't good", he reportedly told one of the surgeons, saying it was "nothing personal". No male anesthesiologist was reportedly on call so the surgery was cancelled and the man returned home, according to the reports.
