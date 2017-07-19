Police chief Gabrielli 'would have quit' over Genoa G8 (3)

Rome, July 19 - Italian Police Chief Franco Gabrielli has said he would have quit if he had been in charge of the force when the brutality at the Genoa G8 summit in 2001 was committed. The police chief of the time, Gianni De Gennaro, stayed in the position under 2007. "If I had been Gianni De Gennaro, I would have taken my responsibility, no ifs or buts. I would have resigned. For the good of the police," Gabrielli said in an interview published by La Repubblica Wednesday. He said what happened at the Bolzaneto barracks near Genoa was "torture" and the events of that weekend amounted to a "catastrophe". But he also stressed that "there will never be another Genoa again - this did not pass in vain. Our institution is healthy, it has no need to fear laws and controls". The interior Minister of the time, Claudio Scajola, said De Gennaro did actually tender his resignation the day after the G8 but had it rejected. "I was convinced, and still am today, that the resignation of the police chief would have been destabilizing for the institutions at that delicate time for the country," Scajola told ANSA. "It's too easy to analyse with the help of hindsight".