Rome

Too many mistakes in Borsellino probe -Mattarella (2)

President marks anniversary of murder of anti-Mafia prosecutor

Rome, July 19 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that took many mistakes were made in the investigation into the 1992 car bombing that killed anti-Mafia prosecutor Paolo Borsellino and five members of his police detail. "The tragic death of Paolo Borsellino and those who escorted him with affection must still have a final word of justice," Mattarella told a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death at the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). "There were too many uncertainties and errors on the path to seek the truth". Mattarella stressed that the Mafia is not invincible. "Paolo Borsellino fought the Mafia with the determination of those who know that the Mafia is not an unavoidable evil, but a criminal phenomenon that can be defeated," said the president, whose brother, former Sicilian Governor Piersanti Mattarella, was killed by the Mafia in 1980. "He was well aware of the fact that ,to achieve this goal, penal repression is not sufficient. "It is indispensable to spread a culture of legality, especially among the young". Borsellino was killed by a massive car bomb outside his mother's home in Palermo two months after his friend and colleague Giovanni Falcone was killed along with his wife and three escorts by a bomb on the highway from Palermo to Punta Raisi Airport.

