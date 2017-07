Soccer: Panucci named Albania coach

Tirana, July 19 - Former Milan, Roma, Real Madrid and Inter fullback Christian Panucci was named Albania coach Wednesday, replacing Gianni De Biasi who quit after making history by taking the Albanians to France 2016. Panucci, who coached Serie B outfits Livorno and Ternana after being assistant Russia coach under Fabio Capello, said "De Biasi was superb but I'll try my best". He will be in charge until the end of Euro 2020 qualifiers, the Albanian soccer federation said.