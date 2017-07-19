Palermo

Court says No to Riina release (2)

Petitions based on poor health of Mafia boss of bosses

Court says No to Riina release (2)

Palermo, July 19 - A Bologna court on Wednesday rejected a petition from Totò Riina's lawyers for his punishment to be deferred and a related request for him to be released to house arrest due to the poor health of the Sicilian Mafia's boss of bosses. As a result, Riina will stay under the hard 41bis jail regime at a special section for prisoners of Parma hospital. In June the supreme Court of Cassation said Riina was entitled to a dignified death and instructed a detention review court to say whether he should be freed, sparking protests from the relatives of his many victims.

