Court says No to Riina release (2)

Palermo, July 19 - A Bologna court on Wednesday rejected a petition from Totò Riina's lawyers for his punishment to be deferred and a related request for him to be released to house arrest due to the poor health of the Sicilian Mafia's boss of bosses. As a result, Riina will stay under the hard 41bis jail regime at a special section for prisoners of Parma hospital. In June the supreme Court of Cassation said Riina was entitled to a dignified death and instructed a detention review court to say whether he should be freed, sparking protests from the relatives of his many victims.