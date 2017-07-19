Bolzano

We guarantee Brenner security says Alfano (2)

Minister says Austrian elections will end sooner or later

We guarantee Brenner security says Alfano (2)

Bolzano, July 19 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said during a visit to the northern province of Bolzano Wednesday that Italy was providing ample security at its border with Austria at the Brenner Pass. "As Bolzano Province President Arno Kompatscher correctly reiterated, things work well at the Brenner and we will continue to guarantee maximum security, as has been the case over the years and over the last few days," Alfano said. Austria's interior minister was quoted as saying by Bild on Tuesday that Vienna was ready to close the Brenner Pass within 24 hours if too many migrants arrive. Alfano suggested this tough talk was linked to elections in Austria in October. "Sooner or later the Austrian election campaign will end and the tone will come down," the minister said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Anziano aggredito a colpi di mattone

Anziano aggredito
a colpi di mattone

Doveva insegnare a Milano, ma faceva l'avvocato a Vibo

Doveva insegnare a Milano, ma faceva l'avvocato a Vibo

Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone

Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone

di Fabio Melia

La moglie lo accusava di averla picchiata, assolto

La moglie lo accusava di averla violentata, assolto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33