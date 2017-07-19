We guarantee Brenner security says Alfano (2)

Bolzano, July 19 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said during a visit to the northern province of Bolzano Wednesday that Italy was providing ample security at its border with Austria at the Brenner Pass. "As Bolzano Province President Arno Kompatscher correctly reiterated, things work well at the Brenner and we will continue to guarantee maximum security, as has been the case over the years and over the last few days," Alfano said. Austria's interior minister was quoted as saying by Bild on Tuesday that Vienna was ready to close the Brenner Pass within 24 hours if too many migrants arrive. Alfano suggested this tough talk was linked to elections in Austria in October. "Sooner or later the Austrian election campaign will end and the tone will come down," the minister said.