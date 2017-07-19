INPS chief sounds alarm on pensions paid abroad (2)

Rome

Rome, July 19 - Tito Boeri, the president of pensions and social security agency INPS, on Wednesday sounded the alarm about pensions paid to people outside Italy. He told a Lower House committee that INPS paid 373,000 pensions abroad in 2016 for a total outlay of just over one billion euros. He pointed out that "more than a third of the pensions paid up to June 2017 had contributions periods in Italy of under three years, 70% under six years and 83% under 10 years". He said that the pensions paid abroad "reduced the social spending of other countries, so it were as if our country conducted a transfer to others... without a return in terms of consumer spending". He said it was "anomaly" that Italy was paying the pensions, rather than the country where the person was living and paying taxes, given the lack of "a framework of reciprocality". He added that the phenomenon was on the increase.

