Five probed for buildings' collapse in quake-hit Amatrice

Rome, July 19 - Prosecutors in the Lazio city of Rieti have formally placed five people under investigation in connection with the collapse of public housing buildings in Amatrice following a deadly earthquake last August 24. State attorneys are in particular investigating the collapse of buildings in the town's Piazza Sagnotti in which 19 people died. Those under investigation include the managers of a construction firm which in 1971 built the apartment buildings, a public housing employee and a former city councilor who face charges including manslaughter and culpable disaster for using inadequate material for the seismic area and for providing construction permits. The devastating 6.0-magnitude that ripped through central Italy on August 24 killed 299 people, including 238 in Amatrice, the worst-hit town which was almost entirely razed to the ground.