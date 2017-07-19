Traffickers mustn't decide EU migration - Mattarella (2)

Rome, July 19 - Human traffickers must not be allowed to decide who can migrate to the European Union, President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday during a visit to Coast Guard and Port Authority officials. "You cannot give the traffickers of human beings the key to immigration to Europe," Mattarella said. He told the officials that the State had given them "important tasks and I thank you and express appreciation for what you do". Italy is struggling to cope with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis, after over 85,000 people arrived in Italy by sea in the first half of 2017. Rome has appealed to the EU for more help, saying it is "at the limit".